Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

Since Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 41.78 N/A -3.11 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk and Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.59 beta, while its volatility is 259.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, and a 18.73% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares and 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.