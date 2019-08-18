Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 10.93 N/A -2.66 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.70 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.05. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $30.2, and a 59.96% upside potential. On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 20.51% and its consensus target price is $28.14. The information presented earlier suggests that Coherus BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. was more bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.