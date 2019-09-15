Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.69 N/A -2.66 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 15.2 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $33.67, with potential upside of 66.68%. Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 66.67%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Coherus BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.