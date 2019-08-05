Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Stake Raised by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab; Greylin Investment Mangement Raised Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00 million, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 3.63M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 451,131 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 321,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 836,990 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherus BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRS); 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FO; 13/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 22/05/2018 – COHERUS OFFERING PRICES AT $14.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CHRS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,114 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 306,274 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 29,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 430,000 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 91,262 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Rock Springs Capital Management Lp reported 670,000 shares. Knott David M has 0.22% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 40,469 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.51M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhenman Asset Management accumulated 451,131 shares. 549,323 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 71,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 21,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “US FDA Approves UDENYCAâ„¢ (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) Nasdaq:CHRS – GlobeNewswire” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at Two Investor Healthcare Conferences in March – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aphria leads healthcare gainers; Acorda Therapeutics and Ekso Bionics Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 112,236 shares to 189,491 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 325,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 12,600 shares to 7,527 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,392 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Management has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,595 shares. Farmers Tru Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,460 shares. Check Capital Management Ca has invested 2.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sather Group Incorporated accumulated 320,433 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP holds 0.57% or 120,435 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Inc owns 318,298 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alexandria Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Comm State Bank accumulated 40,617 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 378,359 are owned by Bb&T Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4.77M shares. North Star Asset Management reported 0.36% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QUALCOMM Incorporated 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lytx Selected to Participate in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.