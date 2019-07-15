Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Holding Has Boosted by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab; As Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.14 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 395,162 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,131 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 321,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 277,726 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has risen 2.63% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Names Samuel Nussbaum to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 14/05/2018 – U.S. FDA ACCEPTS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES BLA OF CHS-1701; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $515.80 million for 7.48 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Am Cheering Magna’s Fall – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fourth Quarter & Year End 2018 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “It’s Not Too Early to Invest in Self-Driving Cars – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Income Investors: You Might Be Looking at Dividends All Wrong – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 85,700 shares to 51,639 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Reg (NYSE:MDT) by 131,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,842 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coherus settles Humira patent dispute with AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coherus BioSciences to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1st – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.