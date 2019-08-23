Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Holder Pier Capital Lowered Its Holding; Css Has Trimmed Sirius Xm Hldgs (Put) (SIRI) Stake by $4.97 Million; Stock Price Rose

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 81,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 525,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 607,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 715,298 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 02/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherus BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRS); 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che

Css Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) (SIRI) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 994,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 67,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 12.23M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New Show Live from SiriusXM’s Los Angeles Studios; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension; 25/04/2018 – Fleetwood Mac to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel as Iconic Band Announces North American Tour; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Reiterates Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 18/04/2018 – NISSAN NORTHAM & SIRIUSXM EXTEND PACT THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Variety: Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million; 20/03/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE PLACING PRICE OF 60P/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 4.93 million shares. 330,574 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. 4,456 are held by Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc. Andra Ap invested in 987,300 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Welch Forbes Lc accumulated 31,000 shares or 0% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association reported 1.81M shares. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 125 shares. Brookstone Mngmt has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 374,732 shares. Crosslink Capital owns 5.27M shares or 7.41% of their US portfolio. 71,591 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. World Asset Management has 54,512 shares. 122,058 are owned by Westpac Banking. Cls Invs Llc holds 2,045 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) by 282,779 shares to 469,749 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn) by 15.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 43,018 shares to 163,158 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 215,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,582 shares, and has risen its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc.