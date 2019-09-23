Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $6.05 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Huntington National Bank Boosted Its Stake

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 941,624 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FO; 14/05/2018 – U.S. FDA ACCEPTS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES BLA OF CHS-1701; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 16/05/2018 – Rezolute Announces Appointment of Keith Vendola as Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 89,083 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.72M, up from 86,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $265.92. About 12.99M shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 141.38% or $1.23 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. CHRS’s profit will be $25.12 million for 14.85 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.