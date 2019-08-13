Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Reaches $142.49 After 7.00% Up Move; Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Groupon (GRPN) Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Groupon Inc (GRPN) stake by 37.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40M shares as Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 3.96M shares with $14.08 million value, down from 6.37 million last quarter. Groupon Inc now has $1.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.565. About 3.73M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon

The stock of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.91% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $142.49. About 113,977 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.42 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $152.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:COHR worth $239.19 million more.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. It has a 27.51 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Among 2 analysts covering Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherent had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Benchmark.

More notable recent Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Coherent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHR) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coherent (COHR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coherent (COHR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coherent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Coherent, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Groupon Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 14.

