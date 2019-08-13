Coherent Inc. (COHR) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Comparison side by side

Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent Inc. 134 2.09 N/A 7.37 18.83 II-VI Incorporated 37 1.83 N/A 1.62 24.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Coherent Inc. and II-VI Incorporated. II-VI Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Coherent Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Coherent Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Coherent Inc. and II-VI Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8% II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Coherent Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. II-VI Incorporated’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coherent Inc. are 3.4 and 2 respectively. Its competitor II-VI Incorporated's Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Coherent Inc. and II-VI Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 II-VI Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Coherent Inc.’s upside potential is 20.38% at a $163.5 consensus price target. II-VI Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $41.67 consensus price target and a 9.57% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Coherent Inc. seems more appealing than II-VI Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Coherent Inc. shares and 93.3% of II-VI Incorporated shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Coherent Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of II-VI Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35% II-VI Incorporated -2.02% 6.12% 6.52% 19.65% -5.92% 22.3%

For the past year Coherent Inc. has stronger performance than II-VI Incorporated

Summary

Coherent Inc. beats II-VI Incorporated on 9 of the 10 factors.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.