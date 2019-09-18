Coherent Inc. (COHR) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Comparison side by side

Both Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent Inc. 139 2.41 N/A 7.37 18.83 Fitbit Inc. 5 0.62 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Coherent Inc. and Fitbit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8% Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Coherent Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.81. Competitively, Fitbit Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

Coherent Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fitbit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Coherent Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fitbit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coherent Inc. and Fitbit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fitbit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 11.79% for Coherent Inc. with average price target of $175. On the other hand, Fitbit Inc.’s potential upside is 34.59% and its average price target is $5. The data provided earlier shows that Fitbit Inc. appears more favorable than Coherent Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Coherent Inc. and Fitbit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Coherent Inc. shares. Comparatively, Fitbit Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35% Fitbit Inc. -3.23% -4.55% -21.79% -31.15% -26.57% -15.49%

For the past year Coherent Inc. has 31.35% stronger performance while Fitbit Inc. has -15.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Coherent Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Fitbit Inc.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.