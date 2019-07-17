Coherent (COHR) Valuation Rose While Westwood Management Trimmed Stake; Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $3.19 Million

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (COHR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68M, down from 207,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Coherent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 119,127 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 16,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,349 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.05M, up from 183,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 373,961 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 67.29% or $2.16 from last year’s $3.21 per share. COHR’s profit will be $25.40M for 32.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 15,693 shares. Adirondack has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Parkside Bancorp And Trust reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Trellus Ltd Liability Company holds 2,500 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 175,436 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 173,853 are held by Btim. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Com stated it has 29,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.04% or 2.12M shares. 7,488 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed has 0.11% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 9,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,394 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. Fagan Associate owns 0.39% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,861 shares. Td Asset Management holds 1.34 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.37% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc owns 4,500 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,191 shares. Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.85% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 24,022 shares. Financial Advisory stated it has 7,003 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 12,617 shares. Pinnacle reported 0.19% stake. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.01% or 67,308 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Rech Incorporated invested in 0.92% or 74,356 shares. 20,694 were accumulated by Braun Stacey. Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 31,048 are held by Rockland Tru.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 33,701 shares to 39,343 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,735 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was made by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31.