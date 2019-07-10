Coherent (COHR) Stake Has Boosted by Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc; Cantillon Capital Management Upped Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $25.31 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $196.55. About 599,247 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 192,247 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 8,434 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $429.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,445 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset invested 0.77% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 1,325 are owned by First Interstate Fincl Bank. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 180,455 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.55% or 3,335 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 4,103 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 2.25 million shares stake. King Luther Cap accumulated 3,295 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 14 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com. 58 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Robecosam Ag owns 80,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 2.27M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.19% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.12M shares.