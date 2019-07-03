Coherent (COHR) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Upped Its Holding; Perceptive Advisors Increased Its Position in Ehealth (EHTH) as Market Value Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 255,501 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.86. About 191,262 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,370 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,273 shares. Mackay Shields invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Barclays Plc owns 1,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Westport Asset Management Inc holds 3,500 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 17,083 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 8,700 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 25,186 shares. 3,295 were accumulated by King Luther Capital Management Corporation. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,286 shares. Amer Interest Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 48,634 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 68 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 1,868 shares. Kames Plc owns 225,043 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. 217,199 are held by Amer Century Companies Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 38,800 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 17,405 shares in its portfolio. 241 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. 6,180 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Credit Suisse Ag has 50,055 shares. Citadel Lc invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 228,328 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 8,150 shares. 553,298 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Llc. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 5,800 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 35,479 shares. White Pine Capital, Minnesota-based fund reported 63,745 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc owns 58,990 shares.

