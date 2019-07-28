Coherent (COHR) Share Value Rose While Terril Brothers Has Upped Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding by $569,220 as Share Value Rose

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 11,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,609 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48M, up from 146,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 337,824 shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,324 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 212,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bankshares & invested in 163,230 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd holds 0.53% or 9,790 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 50,569 shares stake. Bath Savings holds 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 20,726 shares. West Chester Advisors has 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adirondack Trust holds 22,849 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc owns 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,367 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 374,924 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Thomasville National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliant Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 16,140 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com invested in 0.55% or 53,576 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc reported 229,140 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Lincoln Capital Llc reported 4,465 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corp reported 291,355 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,227 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $29.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,373 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

