Coherent (COHR) Holding Boosted by Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Symphony Asset Management Cut Stake by $310,968 as Shares Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 2,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $8.98 during the last trading session, reaching $558.91. About 327,592 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 28,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $160.26. About 296,996 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton reported 1,741 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Mason Street Limited Liability reported 12,894 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.12% or 9,852 shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.71% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Beaconlight holds 4.52% or 126,868 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc has 7,534 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 24,159 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.72% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 88 shares. Systematic Fin Lp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Frontier Cap Mgmt Com stated it has 17,678 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 1,960 shares or 0% of the stock.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr Com by 9,800 shares to 37,908 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 4,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).