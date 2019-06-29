Coherent (COHR) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Increased Stake by $1.55 Million as Shares Rose; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Decreased Stake by $12.60 Million

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 339,913 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 12.44M shares traded or 89.51% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $61.86 million activity. PARKER MARK G sold $11.05M worth of stock or 150,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 17,886 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated holds 0.71% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 12,101 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.45% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rothschild Inv Il owns 13,592 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Carroll Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,228 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 2.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 117,813 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank & reported 1.96% stake. Payden Rygel stated it has 2,000 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,747 shares. Colony Lc reported 14,432 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 150,656 were accumulated by Gam Hldgs Ag. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt has 13,450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 1.64% or 193,453 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.38% or 7.59M shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 51,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $1.39B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).