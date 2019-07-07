Cohen & Steers Lifted Its Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Stake; Vericel (VCEL) SI Increased By 9.73%

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) had an increase of 9.73% in short interest. VCEL’s SI was 4.93M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.73% from 4.49M shares previously. With 575,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s short sellers to cover VCEL’s short positions. The SI to Vericel Corporation’s float is 15.05%. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 263,853 shares traded. Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) has risen 27.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VCEL News: 12/03/2018 Vericel to Host Analyst and Investor Day on April 11, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Vericel 31.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vericel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCEL); 08/05/2018 – Vericel 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Vericel; 23/03/2018 – Vericel Reports Publication of Results from the Phase 3 SUMMIT Extension Study Demonstrating Sustained Clinical Benefit of MACI Out to Five Years; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 05/04/2018 – Vericel Investor Day Scheduled By Trout Group for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Vericel Corp Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 516,445 shares as Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 17.82M shares with $613.54M value, up from 17.31 million last quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties now has $5.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 532,304 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 6,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 542,256 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 60,500 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt has 5,847 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 143,895 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adelante Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 38,095 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 30,274 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Principal Fincl Gru has 0.15% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). D E Shaw Com Inc has 279,319 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 815,725 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.11% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research invested in 0.11% or 575,007 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 56,567 shares. Bamco New York accumulated 0.06% or 401,963 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Agic Convertible & Income Fund (XNCVX) stake by 195,743 shares to 146,258 valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) stake by 2.10 million shares and now owns 8.87M shares. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties Earns 2019 Green Lease Leader Recognition – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties had 7 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs.

Among 2 analysts covering Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vericel had 10 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

More notable recent Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), The Stock That Soared 736% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Vericel (VCEL) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, makes, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company has market cap of $832.56 million. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy.