Cohen & Steers Position in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Cut by $11.59 Million as Share Price Declined; Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Its Stake in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) by $172.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $97.71. About 454,728 shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) by 80.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 106,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 131,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.4. About 4.98 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Armstrong World Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares invested 0.07% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Voya Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 48,475 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc reported 34,456 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 507,317 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 0.1% or 12,600 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1.43M shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 6,768 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.09% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 982 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 10,485 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Css Limited Com Il reported 8,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 59,570 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 52,766 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Stocks close lower after Fed cuts rates but refrained from promising more – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.55 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kentucky-based Argi Investment Ser Ltd has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Company reported 5,287 shares. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas owns 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,206 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 109,866 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lord Abbett And Lc accumulated 910,800 shares. Stifel reported 611,293 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 741,682 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 4,336 are held by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Hilton Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 912 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 4,249 shares. Greenwood Lc holds 87,349 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,743 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 66,854 shares to 371,967 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suburban Propane Partners Lp (NYSE:SPH) by 198,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).