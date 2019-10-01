Cohen & Steers Continues to Hold Stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT); Usa Truck (USAK) Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Decreased Position by $893,090 as Stock Price Declined

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 54,898 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 517,946 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 463,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pioneer High Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 74,541 shares traded. Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Usa Truck Inc (USAK) by 86.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 89,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.77% . The institutional investor held 13,791 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139,000, down from 103,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Truck Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 31,711 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c

Analysts await USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USAK’s profit will be $1.68 million for 10.03 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by USA Truck, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 566.67% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $449,997 activity. Reed James D also bought $10,296 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Wednesday, August 7. Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $9,983 worth of stock. Shares for $24,633 were bought by King Zachary B. Bates Jason R. bought $126,000 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Tuesday, July 30. The insider ENZOR GARY bought 3,000 shares worth $40,890. GLASER THOMAS M bought 2,900 shares worth $40,162.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold USAK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.93 million shares or 10.66% less from 5.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Management reported 0% stake. Horrell Management Inc invested in 0.15% or 30,941 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 124,270 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 911 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 715,744 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 20,600 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Boston Prtnrs reported 498,286 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 10,689 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 38,785 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 55,494 shares. D E Shaw & holds 130,357 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 23,060 shares to 256,626 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 96,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 702,750 shares to 758,612 shares, valued at $66.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 9.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,536 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Bank And Thrift Opportunity Fund (BTO).