Cohen & Steers Decreased By $1.75 Million Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; Unifi (UFI) Sentiment Is 1.63

Unifi Inc (UFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 57 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 35 cut down and sold equity positions in Unifi Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 14.76 million shares, down from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Unifi Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 25 Increased: 39 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund 6 (HYT) stake by 109,452 shares to 325,843 valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Urban Edge Properties stake by 2.64 million shares and now owns 10.33M shares. Lexington Realty Trust Pfd. C was raised too.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $365.34 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 30.14 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 33,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valueact Holdings L.P. has 0.24% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.21% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 219,499 shares.

