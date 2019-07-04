Cohen & Steers Upped Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position; Ultralife (ULBI) Sentiment Is 1.57

Ultralife Corp (ULBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 22 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 14 sold and trimmed positions in Ultralife Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.00 million shares, up from 4.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ultralife Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) stake by 135.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 952,668 shares as Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL)’s stock rose 29.21%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 1.65M shares with $56.25M value, up from 700,827 last quarter. Buckeye Partners Lp now has $6.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 247,463 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Inv Lc reported 17,628 shares stake. Virtu Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 15,171 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 3.51 million shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 16,694 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp has 18,990 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel Inc accumulated 22,975 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Narwhal Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,720 shares. Country Bank reported 600 shares. Mathes Co reported 0.14% stake. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 123,024 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 8,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 270,287 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Friday, March 8 to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 13 to “Hold”. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) stake by 463,748 shares to 3.65M valued at $151.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) stake by 46,700 shares and now owns 143,817 shares. Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) was reduced too.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $129.37 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. It has a 5.75 P/E ratio. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation for 627,736 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 164,926 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 72,702 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 16,500 shares.

