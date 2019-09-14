Cohen & Steers Stake in Essex Property Trust (ESS) Has Cut by $137.41 Million; Tegean Capital Management Holds Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO)

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 527,434 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 472,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53B, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $322.63. About 290,464 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic (DFP) by 35,700 shares to 316,688 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Sr Fltg Rate Trust (EFR) by 90,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 earnings per share, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19M for 24.08 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust LP owns 33,908 shares. Synovus Finance owns 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 118 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 760 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr has 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Natixis LP owns 35,344 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% stake. Aew Cap Mngmt LP reported 469,600 shares or 4.17% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.32M shares. M&T State Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 6,189 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 30,649 shares stake. Dean Invest Associate Ltd holds 4,172 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pggm Invests has invested 1.53% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 70 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The, a Japan-based fund reported 9,878 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 425,316 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 88,444 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 372 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Com owns 12,185 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 9,045 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 33,883 shares. Taconic Capital Advsr LP invested in 2.72% or 805,000 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2,258 shares. Magnetar Fin Lc owns 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 11,794 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 1.20 million shares. 33,272 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 3.83M shares in its portfolio.