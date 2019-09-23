Cohen & Steers Has Raised Its Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Holding; S&W Seed Company (SANW) Shorts Raised By 293.17%

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) had an increase of 293.17% in short interest. SANW’s SI was 172,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 293.17% from 43,900 shares previously. With 33,600 avg volume, 5 days are for S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s short sellers to cover SANW’s short positions. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 8,121 shares traded. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB; 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN TO $70 MLN; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – S&W Nominates Cargill Executive Alan Willits to Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q EPS 7c

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) stake by 103.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 1.18 million shares as Interxion Holding Nv (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 2.32M shares with $176.71 million value, up from 1.14M last quarter. Interxion Holding Nv now has $6.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.61. About 252,788 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M

Among 2 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterXion Holding has $8500 highest and $8100 lowest target. $83’s average target is 2.96% above currents $80.61 stock price. InterXion Holding had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Eaton Vance Tax (ETY) stake by 28,459 shares to 299,721 valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Edison International (NYSE:EIX) stake by 30,035 shares and now owns 986,703 shares. Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) was reduced too.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company has market cap of $82.21 million. The firm sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. It currently has negative earnings.