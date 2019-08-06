Cohen & Steers Holds Position in Chevron (CVX); Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Increased Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $457,047; Valuation Declined

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 14,294 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 10,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.46. About 1.84M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of Empagliflozin in People with Chronic Kidney Disease; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 37,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 130,903 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, up from 92,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $118.53. About 2.17 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisconsin Energy Corporation by 172,336 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $122.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 141,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,458 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Management Incorporated Ri has 20,789 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 2,613 shares. 8,327 are owned by Parkside Bank & Trust &. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 1.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mcrae Cap Management accumulated 3,442 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.72% or 213,598 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,642 shares. Counselors Of Maryland accumulated 5,524 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital Corp has 0.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 53,244 shares. The Washington-based First Washington has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 4.76M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Naples Global Ltd owns 7,052 shares. 1.81M were reported by Natl Pension Serv. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,352 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 211,633 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 3,162 shares to 305,036 shares, valued at $35.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 9,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,062 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Farmers Tru invested in 1.11% or 30,285 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has 0.14% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Harvey Inv Limited Liability Corp, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,655 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.29% or 2.44 million shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company owns 21,881 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Networks reported 3,800 shares stake. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited reported 2,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. National Pension Ser holds 990,945 shares. Hightower Trust Service Lta has invested 1.47% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 66,218 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 1.09% or 23,671 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Capital Gp Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,200 shares stake.

