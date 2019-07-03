Cohen & Steers Trimmed At&T (T) Stake by $17.14 Million; Stock Rose; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 74.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 552,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,494 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 745,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 25.11 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Joins Microsoft One (Nasdaq: $MSFT), NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Announces Robotic Process Automation Version 7.1 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newfocus Grp invested in 3.69% or 62,743 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 16.04M shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 216,072 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77,897 shares. 51,685 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Management Lc. Fundsmith Llp owns 12.14M shares for 8.14% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 139,237 shares. 238,006 are held by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Northeast Mgmt holds 252,170 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3.23 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1.69 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 263,230 shares. 932,950 were accumulated by Cincinnati Corporation. Woodstock Corporation holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,950 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piershale Fin invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pacific Glob Inv stated it has 39,240 shares. Sabal Tru Com invested in 18,250 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 13,935 were accumulated by Loudon Invest Lc. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 1.12M shares. 192,554 are owned by First Bank & Trust. Navellier & Associate has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 12,251 were reported by Boltwood Cap Mngmt. Ledyard National Bank has 76,204 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 19,685 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc has 44,402 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 1.55 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 8,373 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp On Xnys (NYSE:PBA) by 25,600 shares to 35,150 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 437,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Multi (JQC).