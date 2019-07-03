Cohen & Steers Cut Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Holding by $40.95 Million; Stock Rose; As Jacobs Engr Group Com (JEC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.94M, down from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 1.25M shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 5,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 65,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 896,311 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lasalle Invest Management Secs Ltd Liability owns 4.20M shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 227,063 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 42,856 shares. New York-based Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.25 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 36,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 476,250 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 438,082 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 13,375 are owned by Sit Associate Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 55,689 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt reported 3.35 million shares stake. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 68,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $77.27 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 300,819 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $95.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 25,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & Communications owns 4,020 shares. Notis holds 0.16% or 4,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cibc Markets holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 5,582 shares. Country Club Tru Co Na reported 0.51% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,500 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc owns 174 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Whittier Tru holds 0% or 2,050 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 0.03% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4,679 shares.

