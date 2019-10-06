Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Is At $29.67 Formed Wedge; CREW ENERGY COMMON SHARES CANADA (CWEGF) Shorts Lowered By 54.08%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) formed wedge up with $31.15 target or 5.00% above today’s $29.67 share price. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) has $356.20M valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 10,112 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CREW ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had a decrease of 54.08% in short interest. CWEGF’s SI was 13,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 54.08% from 29,400 shares previously. With 144,800 avg volume, 0 days are for CREW ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)’s short sellers to cover CWEGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.05, from 2.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.54 million shares or 107.04% more from 743,127 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orinda Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.16% invested in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) for 30,425 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). Invesco Limited reported 0% in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). United Cap Advisers Lc reported 11,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Natl Comml Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,450 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.05% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 18,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer And Management Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). 3,000 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Raymond James has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). Bb&T Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Company reported 0% in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF).

Crew Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $69.00 million. The firm primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 474 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St. It currently has negative earnings. John, British Columbia.

