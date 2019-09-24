Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Is At $29.49 Formed Wedge; Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) stake by 7.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)’s stock rose 42.41%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 504,335 shares with $31.90M value, down from 543,144 last quarter. Pros Holdings Inc now has $2.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 721,143 shares traded or 58.48% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) formed wedge up with $30.67 target or 4.00% above today’s $29.49 share price. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) has $353.98M valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 22,470 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.05, from 2.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.54 million shares or 107.04% more from 743,127 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 0% in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) or 7,863 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 72,294 shares in its portfolio. Orinda Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) for 30,425 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 18,770 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Inc reported 1.08% in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) for 1 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 26,288 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited stated it has 0% in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). Bb&T Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) or 37,109 shares. Research Co has invested 0.06% in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF). Davenport And Communications Limited Co owns 0% invested in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) for 10,848 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 83,715 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Madison Square Garden Co New stake by 6,230 shares to 68,289 valued at $19.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) stake by 215,488 shares and now owns 386,310 shares. Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) was raised too.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.