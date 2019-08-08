Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Is At $22.20 Formed Wedge; Shorts at ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY CO LTD SHS -H- (ZHAOF) Lowered By 6.18%

ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY CO LTD SHS -H- (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) had a decrease of 6.18% in short interest. ZHAOF’s SI was 14.36M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.18% from 15.31 million shares previously. It closed at $1.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) formed wedge up with $23.09 target or 4.00% above today’s $22.20 share price. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 21,141 shares traded. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm principally produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 7.07% less from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.03% in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) or 53,562 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 18,653 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP). 502 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. First Ltd Partnership reported 180,190 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.2% in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 161,739 shares. Smith Moore Commerce reported 34,926 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd has 3.4% invested in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) for 395,648 shares. Menlo Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP). Stifel Corp holds 11,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Lc holds 193,695 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 1,012 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).