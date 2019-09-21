Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Since Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 50 6.61 N/A 2.52 20.79 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cohen & Steers Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cohen & Steers Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cohen & Steers Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 27.56%. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.