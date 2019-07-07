Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Both Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 43 6.55 N/A 2.50 20.24 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.02 N/A 0.74 13.07

Demonstrates Cohen & Steers Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Pzena Investment Management Inc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cohen & Steers Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Pzena Investment Management Inc has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00

Cohen & Steers Inc.’s downside potential is -31.81% at a $36 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35% Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.