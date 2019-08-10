Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Since Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 47 6.74 N/A 2.52 20.79 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Cohen & Steers Inc.’s downside potential is -32.02% at a $36 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 35.63% respectively. 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.