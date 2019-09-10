Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 49 6.49 N/A 2.52 20.79 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.71 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Cohen & Steers Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 6.63% respectively. 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.