Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 43 6.52 N/A 2.50 20.24 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cohen & Steers Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cohen & Steers Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Cohen & Steers Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -31.52% and an $36 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.