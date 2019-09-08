Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 49 6.46 N/A 2.52 20.79 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.95 beta means Cohen & Steers Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Garrison Capital Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares and 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.