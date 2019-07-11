Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) EPS Estimated At $0.62; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)

Analysts expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report $0.62 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.08% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CNS’s profit would be $29.29M giving it 21.45 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Cohen & Steers, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 193,182 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 36.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q EPS 59C; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COHEN & STEERS’ GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO MERGE; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty lndexes; 09/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cohen & Steers: April 23, 2018 Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 07/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund Named Mutual Fund of the Year by Alerian

Among 2 analysts covering Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Element Fleet Management had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) earned “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. See Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $10.5 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $10.5 Maintain

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management firm in North America. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. The firm offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets. It currently has negative earnings. It serves agriculture, business services, chemical, construction, consumer products, education and non-profit, energy, food and beverage, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and healthcare, professional services, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities industries.

Among 2 analysts covering Cohen \u0026 Steers (NYSE:CNS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cohen \u0026 Steers had 4 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The stock of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) earned “Sell” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Cohen & Steers, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.18% less from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 21,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs owns 182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2.67M were reported by Bamco. Brown Advisory Inc owns 21,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advisors L P invested in 110,624 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated stated it has 141,990 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 5,300 shares. Gabelli & Company Inv Advisers invested in 0.05% or 10,000 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 8,954 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability owns 49,130 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc reported 164 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 0% or 38,400 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 12,967 shares.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.