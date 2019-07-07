Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Contrasting side by side

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 43 6.55 N/A 2.50 20.24 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cohen & Steers Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Cohen & Steers Inc. has an average price target of $36, and a -31.81% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cohen & Steers Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 2.46% respectively. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has 47.35% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.