Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Contrasting side by side

Both Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.38 N/A 2.52 20.79 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.73 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cohen & Steers Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cohen & Steers Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cohen & Steers Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Solar Senior Capital Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cohen & Steers Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares and 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.