Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 54 3.69 23.05M 2.52 20.79 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.24 60.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cohen & Steers Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cohen & Steers Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cohen & Steers Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 43,019,783.50% 42% 25.6% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 10 of the 11 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.