Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Comparing side by side

Since Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 47 6.43 N/A 2.52 20.79 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.91 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 highlights Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is Cohen & Steers Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -31.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.