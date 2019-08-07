Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cohen & Steers Inc. has 45.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Cohen & Steers Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cohen & Steers Inc.
|0.00%
|42.00%
|25.60%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Cohen & Steers Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cohen & Steers Inc.
|N/A
|46
|20.79
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Cohen & Steers Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cohen & Steers Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cohen & Steers Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
Cohen & Steers Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $36, suggesting a potential downside of -30.39%. The peers have a potential upside of 133.44%. Based on the data shown earlier, Cohen & Steers Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ view.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cohen & Steers Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cohen & Steers Inc.
|-0.27%
|1%
|4.53%
|40.89%
|34.28%
|52.59%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. was more bullish than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
Cohen & Steers Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s peers are 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.
Dividends
Cohen & Steers Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Cohen & Steers Inc.’s rivals beat Cohen & Steers Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.
