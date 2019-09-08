Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) Contrasting side by side

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 49 6.46 N/A 2.52 20.79 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.39 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cohen & Steers Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cohen & Steers Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 29.96% respectively. Insiders held 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.