Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) Contrasting side by side

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.50 N/A 2.52 20.79 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 59.02 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cohen & Steers Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.