Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparing side by side

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 44 6.47 N/A 2.50 20.24 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.55 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cohen & Steers Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cohen & Steers Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -31.01% for Cohen & Steers Inc. with consensus target price of $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. Comparatively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.