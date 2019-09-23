Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Starbucks (SBUX) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 459 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 579 trimmed and sold holdings in Starbucks Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 807.59 million shares, down from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Starbucks Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 52 to 60 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 536 Increased: 338 New Position: 121.

Analysts expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.69% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. CNS’s profit would be $28.81M giving it 22.25 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Cohen & Steers, Inc.’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 199,446 shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.59; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COHEN & STEERS’ GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO MERGE; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC – QTR ENDING AUM OF $58.5 BILLION AND AVERAGE AUM FOR THE QUARTER OF $59.2 BILLION; 05/03/2018 Cohen & Steers Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper; 21/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers’ Global Real Estate Funds to Merge; 22/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Declares First Quarter Distribution

The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.81 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 32.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 18.71% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation for 9.43 million shares. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc owns 479,123 shares or 18.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 11.64% invested in the company for 9.31 million shares. The Maryland-based Park Circle Co has invested 11.22% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a Australia-based fund reported 30.77 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Cohen & Steers, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.01 million shares or 3.85% more from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 103,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 13,767 shares. 2.18 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp Incorporated. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 60,250 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 164 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Great Lakes Advsrs holds 0% or 4,119 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 77,995 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.32% or 811,421 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc accumulated 56,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Btim stated it has 453,491 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 351 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 23,641 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 304 shares.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 21.62 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.