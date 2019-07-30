Cohen & Steers Lowered By $23.54 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS&C Technologies Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Needham. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. DA Davidson maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. See SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $58.0000 64.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $64 New Target: $75 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $80 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 80.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 169,327 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 40,250 shares with $5.63 million value, down from 209,577 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $350.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $132.16. About 4.36 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings.

The stock decreased 16.37% or $9.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 15.13 million shares traded or 977.03% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.52 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.