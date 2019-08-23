Cohen & Steers Lowered Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Stake; Shorts at TULLOW OIL PLC UNITED KINGDOM TULLOW O (TUWLF) Lowered By 72.52%

TULLOW OIL PLC UNITED KINGDOM TULLOW O (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) had a decrease of 72.52% in short interest. TUWLF’s SI was 865,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 72.52% from 3.15 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 2165 days are for TULLOW OIL PLC UNITED KINGDOM TULLOW O (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)’s short sellers to cover TUWLF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 1,135 shares traded. Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) stake by 19.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 42,735 shares as Genesis Energy Lp (GEL)’s stock rose 4.15%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 177,711 shares with $4.14 million value, down from 220,446 last quarter. Genesis Energy Lp now has $2.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 433,164 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Clinical and Histologic Evaluation of Picato 0.15% Gel in the Cosmetic Improvement of Photoaged Skin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesis Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEL); 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp); 18/04/2018 – ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVES PHASE llB GENESIS TRIAL OBJECTIVES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF STUDY; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Phase I Study of HY209 Gel in Healthy Male Volunteers for Atopic Dermatitis (Shaperon); 29/03/2018 – BGEO BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75M FROM BSTDB; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 18/04/2018 – Africa Automotive Battery (Flooded, VRLA AGM and VRLA GEL) Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 3,930 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 0.34% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Raymond James Finance Services Advsr stated it has 275,166 shares. Moreover, Mai Capital Management has 0.26% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Moreover, Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap LP has 0.13% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 116,837 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 159,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,400 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.76% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc invested in 26,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 79,992 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 1,000 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware stated it has 48,078 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Archrock Inc. stake by 86,379 shares to 646,785 valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 19,197 shares and now owns 19,378 shares. New America High Income Fund (HYB) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $243,670 activity. The insider SIMS RYAN S bought $84,000. 5,000 shares valued at $99,850 were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O on Monday, August 12.

