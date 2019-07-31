Cohen & Steers Has Cut Its Cms Energy (CMS) Position by $325,270; Shares Rose; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Oz Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $23.51 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corporation (CMS) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 1.86M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 17/05/2018 – CMS SENDS LETTER TO PART D PLANS,SAYS GAG CLAUSES UNACCEPTABLE; 22/03/2018 – CMS SEEKS TO EXEMPT STATES FROM SOME MEDICAID REQUIREMENTS; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS lowers the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,953 MLN VS $1,829 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Years; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q EPS 86c; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Bipartisan Group of Senators Demand Explanation for CMS’ Views Related to Unique Legal Status of Tribes; 10/04/2018 – SCPC Praises CMS Recognition of Unique Characteristics of LTC Patient Population

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 546,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.42M, up from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 862,381 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 990,129 shares to 5.14 million shares, valued at $168.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc (Put) by 171,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.65M for 20.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 161,500 shares to 932,600 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Float Rt Income St (FRA) by 38,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI).