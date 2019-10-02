Cohen & Steers Lowered Its Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) Position by $28.38 Million; Shares Declined; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Price Rose, Energy Income Partners Increased Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 22.05M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.60M, up from 20.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 2.85M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 95.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 76,862 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 1.19M shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 117,570 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $47.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 11,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,642 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $80.91M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.88% negative EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.91 million shares to 6.81M shares, valued at $517.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Archrock Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLJ shares while 50 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 156.07 million shares or 0.53% less from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.