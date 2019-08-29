Cohen & Steers Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $17.62 Million; Schneider Capital Management Increased Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) as Market Valuation Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 11,330 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 59.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 150,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100,605 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87 million, down from 251,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 11.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 7.76 million shares to 912,243 shares, valued at $18.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 381,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 269,235 shares to 7.97 million shares, valued at $944.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) by 59,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL).

